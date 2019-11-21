Social media threat toward Currituck Co. school deemed not credible, school officials say

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – A threat made toward Currituck County High School via a social media post Thursday was deemed to not be credible, the school’s administration said.

The administration received information about the post, which was made by a student, Thursday evening.

School officials say law enforcement immediately began an investigation and notified school administration that there was no threat to Currituck County High.

Officials say school administration and law enforcement take any form of communication about a threat to a school seriously and that the appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken.

