Police investigate shooting at Smithfield Foods packaging plant in North Carolina

BLADEN CO., N.C. – Two people were injured during an early Thursday morning shooting at a North Carolina plant that is associated with Virginia’s Smithfield Foods.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting at Smithfield Packing in Tarheel, North Carolina, happened just after 12 a.m. and it still being investigated by police.

Police have taken one suspect into custody as part of the shooting investigation.

There will be more information released as it is gathered.

Download the News 3 App for updates.