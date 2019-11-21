Man airlifted to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after police say he was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the 8700 block of South Quay Road Thursday afternoon.

Suffolk Police and units with Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene at 2:21 p.m. The crash involved a passenger vehicle and a flatbed farm truck.

The westbound lanes in the immediate area were shut down immediately after the crash.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave the man, who was the only person in the passenger vehicle, emergency medical assessment and treatment before a Nightingale airlifted him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The victim’s injuries are said to be serious.

One westbound lane has reopened to through traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

