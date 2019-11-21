× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Warmer Friday, more rain this weekend

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

It’ll be another chilly and quiet night. Skies will be partly cloudy and lows will be in the mid 40s.

We will warm to the low and mid 60s on Friday, the warmest day of the week. Expect partly cloudy skies in the morning with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Scattered showers will move in with a cold front from midday to the afternoon. Winds will pick up tomorrow, SW/W at 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph.

We are tracking rain for the weekend. An area of low pressure will bring in another round of rain later Saturday to early Sunday. Rain will move in Saturday afternoon with the biggest rain chance Saturday night. Showers will move out early Sunday and skies should clear by midday. Highs will cool back to the mid 50s this weekend.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Friday: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15

Friday Night: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N/NE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 21st

1994 Flash Flood: Norfolk, Prince George

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Sebastien is centered about 355 miles NNE of the Leeward Islands and moving NNE at 8 mph. A faster NE motion is expected during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Sebastien could become a hurricane tonight or Friday before weakening this weekend.

