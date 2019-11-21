LIVE on News 3: William & Mary, Richmond meet in Capital Cup Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. – Saturday, William & Mary travels to the University of Richmond in hopes of reclaiming the Capital Cup. The game will be broadcast LIVE on WTKR News 3 in Hampton Roads.

The contest between the Tribe and Spiders will mark the 130th meeting between the two schools in what has been traditionally called the “Oldest Rivalry in the South” – but may be more accurately described as the most PLAYED rivalry in the South. The all-time series is tied, 62-62-5. The teams first met in 1898, when Richmond blanked W&M, 15-0.

It will be a homecoming for Tribe head coach Mike London. In addition to winning a national championship as head coach at Richmond in 2008, London was also a standout defensive back for the Spiders (1979-82) and served as a team captain as a senior. Additionally, he spent two stints as an assistant at UR.

W&M had its two-game winning streak snapped with a 31-10 setback against Towson in its final home game last Saturday and enters the weekend with a 4-7 record overall and a 2-5 mark in conference play. Offensively, the Tribe has rushed the ball well and currently ranks third in the CAA with 190.5 rushing yards per game. Additionally, the Tribe needs just two more rushing touchdowns and 247 more rushing yards to break into the school’s single-season top10 lists. Defensively, W&M has posted 25 sacks this season, which is more than double its total (11) from last season.

Since the two teams started meeting as conference opponents in 1993, Richmond owns a 15-12 edge. During that stretch, UR owns an 8-6 edge in Richmond and a 7-6 edge in Williamsburg. Since 1993, the two squads have only played seven games decided by three points or less (W&M is 4-3 in such contests). Conversely, 17 of the games during the same span have been decided by double-digit margins (UR owns an 9-8 edge in such games).