Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu will be indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust

Israel’s attorney general unveiled charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in three separate corruption investigations Thursday, marking the first time in the country’s history that a sitting prime minister faces indictment in criminal investigations.

Netanyahu has proclaimed his innocence ever since the criminal investigations became public nearly three years ago. He was expected to make an announcement on Thursday evening.

Even though a formal indictment may be months away, the charges are a blow to the political and personal future of Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, who has held office for more than 13 years in total.

