RICHMOND, Va. – There’s a new addition to the Executive Mansion!

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam asked constituents to “paws for a moment” and help him welcome his family’s new four-legged member, Pearl.

He called Pearl the “First Puppy of Virginia.”

Pearl will join the Northams’ dog, Murphy, in fulfilling all First Dog duties.

Related: McAuliffe pranks Northam with pillow cases of his face