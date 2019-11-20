Smithfield Police searching for suspects allegedly connected to murder

SMITHFIELD, Va. – Two individuals are wanted by police for questioning about a homicide that took place on November 13.

According to police, the shooting was at the convenience store at 603 W. Main Street.

It left 21-year-old Desmond Smith of Smithfield dead. He was shot multiple times, officials said.

Police said the last homicide in the area was back in November 2017, so it’s been two years since an incident like this was reported.

If you recognize either of these two, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.