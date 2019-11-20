Rep. Elaine Luria questions Virginia Beach officials on lead in school drinking water

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Congresswoman Elaine Luria questioned top education and city officials in Virginia Beach on the presence of lead in drinking water in local schools, asking for answers on the delay in notifying the public, in a letter released Wednesday.

According to a statement by Luria’s office, the letter, addressed to Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent Aaron Spence, highlights the seven weeks between the school system learning about the elevated lead levels in school water sources and disclosing that information to the public.

At least 70 instances of elevated lead levels were found at local schools earlier this month.

“The VBCPS website states that the delay in notification was due to the need to secure the impacted sites and develop a communications strategy. Unfortunately, it fails to explain why the sites could not have been secured after a public announcement,” Congresswoman Luria wrote. “I am troubled that developing a communications strategy was prioritized over providing parents vital information related to the health of their children.”

In the letter, Congresswoman Luria asked if VBCPS will provide voluntary blood testing for lead concentration to all children, faculty and staff attending any affected schools. She also asked if the school system will commit to notifying these groups and the public within 24 hours of any new finding.

She also expressed concern about information on the VBCPS website that indicates that the Environmental Protection Agency’s “actionable level” for lead in water is 15 parts per billion (ppb), as a 2016 report from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that water fountains in schools have lead levels below 1 ppb.

Luria requested a written response by December 6, and asked that school officials provide public access to the lead testing data by December 13.

The letter’s full text is as follows: