Portsmouth elementary school students take action against bullying

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Students at a Portsmouth elementary school are taking to the streets Wednesday to help combat bullying.

As part of students’ Anti-Bullying Academy this week, Westhaven Elementary School is hosting a Children’s Community March Against Bullying.

Partners with the school’s program told News 3 the community around the school and community leaders will join the students and march several blocks near the campus.

Every day this week, students are taking part in specific themes to help fight against bullying.

These include Pledge and Wristband Day, Hero/Shero Celebrity Dress Up Day, Children’s Community March Against Bullying, Positive Note Day and Anti-Bullying Rally.

According to Stop Bullying, the 2017 School Crime Supplement indicates that, nationwide, about 20 percent of students between the ages of 12 and 18 experienced bullying.