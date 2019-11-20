No injuries after vehicle fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Crews with the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a vehicle that was on fire in the 5100 block of Cliffony Drive in the Indian Lakes section of the city Wednesday evening.

Engine 19 was dispatched to the fire just before 8 p.m. While en route, the call was upgraded to a residential fire because the vehicle was so close to the home.

The fire had spread to a small section of the house but was brought under control within minutes.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

