Newport News School Board opening applications for upcoming vacancy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – To fill an unexpired term, the School Board of the City of Newport News will appoint an interim member from the Central District to serve through June 30, 2020.

The School Board is accepting applications for the vacancy in the Central District. Newport News citizens interested in serving on the School Board may apply online at this link. Applications are also available at the School Administration Building, 12465 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia.

Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, December 6. Incomplete applications and applications received in person, electronically, or via U.S. mail after this time and date will not be considered.

To be eligible for appointment, citizens must be qualified voters residing in the Central District of the City of Newport News. All applicants are subject to a background check.

The Newport News School Board appointment will fill the unexpired term of Shelly Simonds, which ends June 20, 2020. Simonds, who has served on the School Board since 2012, was elected to Virginia’s House of Delegates on November 5.