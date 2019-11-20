Multiple people suffer life threatening injuries during Chesapeake vehicle crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A crash involving three vehicles has caused multiple people to be taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Chesapeake Police have not given a specific number of people hurt, but the said the crash happened on the Gilmerton Bridge around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

There were reportedly two vehicles headed westbound, when one of the vehicles struck the other in the rear, resulting in an incoming vehicle also getting hit.

No further information has been provided by officials.

