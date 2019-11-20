× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine for now, tracking rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

It’ll be a breezy night with mostly clear skies and lows near 40.

Highs will return to the mid 50s Thursday as winds relax. Expect mostly sunny skies in the morning with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. We will warm to the mid 60s on Friday, the warmest day of the week.

We are tracking rain for the weekend. Showers will move in Friday night with a cold front. An area of low pressure will bring in another round of rain Saturday to early Sunday. Highs will cool back to the mid 50s this weekend.

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows near 40. Winds: NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW/W 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 20th

1952 Heavy Rain: 1.79″ Richmond

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Sebastien is centered about 235 miles NE of the Leeward Islands and moving NW at 8 mph. A turn to the NNW and north is expected later today. A turn toward the NE with an increase in forward speed is expected tonight and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Sebastien is expected to become an extratropical cyclone in a couple of days and be absorbed by a cold front on Friday.

