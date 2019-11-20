K-9 officer ‘Boomer’ retires after 56 dog years of service with National Park Service

SULPHUR, Okla. – K9 Officer Boomer of Chickasaw National Recreation Area is retiring in November after 56 dog years of service, according to the National Park Service.

Boomer was first recruited to work for the park in 2011 after completing narcotics detection training, says NPS. He has been instrumental in helping detect illegal drugs in his home park, the local community, and on special assignment to other National Park Service units.

NPS says that Boomer has held a number of certifications from the State of Oklahoma, the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association, and the American Police Canine Association, as well as other associations and agencies. Some of his favorite duties included performing demonstrations for local schools and community groups. He also enjoyed working with his colleagues in the Murray County Sheriff’s Department, the Sulphur Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the Davis Police Department, and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation.

Boomer also enjoyed travelling to other areas to assist enforcement efforts at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Jewel Cave National Park, Wind Cave National Park, San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, Washita Battlefield National Historic Site, and Black Hills, Boise, and Challis National Forests. He also would assist the U.S. Postal Service on request.

Boomer plans on spending the next few weeks giving tips to his successor, K9 Officer Rex, before settling into his retirement, reports say. He will remain in the Sulphur area, where he plans to spend more time with his family, receive as many belly rubs as he can guilt them into providing, chase squirrels, and continue to be a very good boy.

For more information about Chickasaw National Recreation Area, visit this link or call the Travertine Nature Center at (580)622-7234.