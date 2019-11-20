James City Co. Police searching for couple accused of credit card theft

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Police are searching for suspects they believe is involved with credit card theft.

On Sunday, between 10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the parking lot of Target at 4630 Monticello Avenue.

Between 10:50 a.m. – 11 a.m. the same day, the victim’s debit and credit cards were used to make multiple fraudulent purchases at Walgreens at 1309 Richmond Road and at Staples at 1320 Richmond Road, both in the City of Williamsburg.

The suspects, a male and a female, attempted to cover their faces as they walked past video surveillance cameras, police say.

If you are able to identify these subjects or know who may have been involved in these incidents, please contact Investigator Slodysko at (757)-259-5161 or jason.slodysko@jamescitycountyva.gov, or call the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.