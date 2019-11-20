Hundreds of school students to cheer at Old Dominion University basketball game for annual Education Day

Posted 10:19 am, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:14AM, November 20, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – Chartway Arena is expected to be filled with children from several schools in the Norfolk Public School System for Old Dominion University’s Annual Education Day.

The annual event is in its ninth year and features the Monarch’s Women’s Basketball team facing a rival school. This year, the team will face Winthrop.

The Lady Monarchs are going into this game with a previous win over Auburn, 89-77.

The game begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The game can be streamed on CUSA.TV and on ESPN Radio 94.1.

