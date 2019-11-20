Hokies men’s hoops sets school record and ACC record in victory over Delaware State

BLACKSBURG (HokiesSports.com) – Nahiem Alleyne scored 20 points and Virginia Tech hit a school-record 21 3-pointers en route to a 100-64 nonconference victory over Delaware State at Carilion Clinic Court on Wednesday.

With the victory, the Hokies moved to 5-0 on the season. Delaware State fell to 0-5.

Alleyne hit 7 of 11 from the floor, including five 3-pointers, and Jalen Cone added 17 points to help the Hokies extend their home nonconference winning streak to 28 consecutive games. The freshmen guards led a balanced Virginia Tech attack in which nine players scored – and seven of them hit at least one 3-pointer.

The Hornets actually jumped out to a 7-0 lead, hitting three of their first five shots from the floor. But the Hokies found their shooting stroke and scored the next 11 points, never trailing again. The Hokies hit eight 3-pointers in the first half in grabbing a 45-27 halftime lead, and then they blew the game wide open in the second half, hitting 13 3’s and scoring 55 points.

Tech also set an ACC record with its 21 3-pointers. The Hokies hit 21 of their 37 3-point attempts, with Alleyne, Cone and Isaiah Wilkins hitting five each. Virginia Tech shot a season-best 56.5% (35 of 62) from the floor.

Wilkins scored 15 points, hitting 5 of 10 from the floor, Landers Nolley II scored 10 in 19 minutes of action. Tyrece Radford finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

John Crosby led Delaware State (0-5) with 19 points.

What a night from downtown 🤯 We hit 21 3-pointers to set an @accmbb & school record#StoneByStone | #Hokies 🦃 pic.twitter.com/71FVTmd5GL — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) November 21, 2019

QUOTES TO NOTE

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young

(On the Hokies’ 3-point barrage)

“We have a number of kids that can shoot the ball,” Young said. “I empower them. When the leather hits your hands, let ‘er rip. If you’re open and in rhythm, and it’s a practice shot … we have a number of kids that shoot the ball well. I didn’t think we took a bad shot. I thought they were rhythm shots and good shots.”

(On playing No. 3 Michigan State on Monday)

“We go out there with a good basketball team,” Young said. “We’re going to improve. It’ll be a far different scout, a far different prep than what we’re accustomed to. They’re unlike anything that we’ve played to this point, but the time has come. The time has come to play somebody really, really good. It will test everything we have done with them through this point in the season, and I look forward to seeing them compete again.”

Virginia Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne

(On the Hokies’ offense)

“This offense is built on making 3’s, but also they want us to drive more and get to the paint and get to the foul line more. But if we’re open, we’re going to take it.”

GAME NOTES

• The previous ACC record for made 3-pointers in a game was Florida State’s 20 in a game in 2007.

• The Hokies have hit at least nine 3-pointers in every game this season.

• The Hokies’ 37 3-point attempts also were a school record. The previous record of 36 came in a game against Marquette in 1989.

• Wilkins came into the game having made just two 3-pointers the entire season, but the sophomore wound up setting a career high with five and he also finished with a career-high seven assists.

• Alleyne’s 20 points were a career high and he now has scored in double figures in three of the Hokies’ five games.

• Wabissa Bede tied a career high with 10 assists and has handed out at least six assists in every game this season. He has 40 assists compared to just eight turnovers.

• Tech’s 29 assists were a season high.

• For the fourth time in five games, Tech won the battle of the boards, out-rebounding Delaware State 41-26.

UP NEXT

The Hokies leave for Maui on Friday and will take on No. 3 Michigan State in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday.