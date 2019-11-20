Firearms stolen from Suffolk gun store, police investigating

Posted 3:37 pm, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:38PM, November 20, 2019

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after a breaking and entering at a local gun store.

According to police, the breaking and entering happened early Wednesday morning at Southern Gun Works, located in the 100 block of South Main Street. Dispatch received a call for an alarm activation at the business at 3:01 a.m.

Police said several firearms were stolen from the store.

There is currently no video available, and police have not released suspect information.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

