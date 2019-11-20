Donald Trump and Melania Trump officially register to vote in Florida

President Donald Trump is officially a Florida man.

Trump and his first lady Melania Trump registered to vote in Florida, making Mar-a-Lago their new primary residence on October 30, according to Florida’s voter registration file. The Trumps’ registration update was first reported by FloridaPolitics.com.

Trump could well use his newly minted voter registration status as motivation for other Floridians to get out and vote, too: He’s holding a campaign rally in south Florida that will double as a voter registration drive on November 26.

Trump announced this fall he would make Florida his primary residence — instead of New York’s Trump Tower — ahead of the 2020 election.

“I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence,” Trump tweeted on October 31. “I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse.”