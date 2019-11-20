Chesapeake school helps set Top 10 Preschooler-Approved Toys ahead of holiday season

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -The Goddard School in Chesapeake was one of 50 schools nationwide that helped set the Top 10 Preschooler-Approved Toys in a school event that took place back in September 2019.

The ten toys chosen by the Goddard School in Chesapeake were: Crinkle Monkey, The Manhattan Top Company Wimmer-Ferguson; Set of 3 Primary Color, Playmonster Oibo; Orangutwang, Playmonster; Linkmals Smooth Maves Sloth, Mattel Inc.; Take-Along Town, Melissa & Doug; Latches & Doors Busy Board, VTech; Leapbuilders ABC Smart House, LeapFrog; Smat Sizzlin’ BBQ Grill, Leapfrog; Learn & Groove Dancing Panda, LeapFrog; Peg Brite, Quercetti.

Children at the school from the age of infants to six-years-old were able to test toys that engaged them in a variety of ways.

Teachers also helped participate in the activity by judging toy interaction by the children through criteria, such as interactivity, skill development, creative inspiration and more.

