11,500 acres of hemp grows on farms across North Carolina

November 20, 2019

Over the past few months, we have been following a Stokes County farmer as he planted, tended, then harvested his hemp crop.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. – It’s become the most talked-about crop in North Carolina, says WGHP.

With thousands of farmers giving hemp a try, we wanted to find out more about it.

Brad Jones has a closer look at the process that’s Made in North Carolina.

By the way, this year’s hemp crop covered around 11,500 acres statewide.

