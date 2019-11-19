Virginia drivers among the most distracted in America, study says

Virginia had 601 distracted driving fatalities, which was 11.63% of total vehicle fatalities, over a 5-year span. That was the 8th-highest rate in the nation.
QuoteWizard analyzed NHTSA fatality data to find which states had the highest rate of distracted driving fatalities. They took a total number of distracted driving fatalities in each state over the period of 2013 to 2017 and ranked states on the number of distracted driving car crashes as a percentage of total fatal car crashes.
Key findings, according to the study:
- In Virginia, there has been an average of 120.2 distracted driving fatalities per year from 2013 to 2017. Compare that to West Virginia’s 12.8 per year.
- In QuoteWizard’s 2018 annual report, Virginia ranked 14th-worst drivers (distracted driving numbers were a variable in the rankings).
- Neighbors West Virginia had 64 distracted driving fatalities (3.39% of total vehicle fatalities) over a 5-year-span, which was the 10th-lowest rate in the nation.
- Nationwide, in 2013, distracted driving fatalities accounted for 6.22% of all driving fatalities, and in 2017 that number was down to 5.3%.
- Nationwide there were 15,546 fatal distracted driving fatalities from 2013 to 2017.
Here are the most distracted driving states, according to the study:
|Rank
|State
|Distracted fatalities
|Total fatalities
|% Distracted fatality
|1
|New Mexico
|604
|2287
|26.41
|2
|New Jersey
|750
|3973
|18.87
|3
|Washington
|626
|3566
|17.55
|4
|Kentucky
|842
|5088
|16.54
|5
|Hawaii
|105
|672
|15.62
|6
|Kansas
|408
|2627
|15.53
|7
|Louisiana
|664
|5037
|13.18
|8
|Virginia
|601
|5166
|11.63
|9
|Maryland
|403
|3554
|11.33
|10
|Idaho
|147
|1431
|10.27
You can find the full report and list of state rankings at this link.