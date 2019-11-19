Virginia drivers among the most distracted in America, study says

Virginia had 601 distracted driving fatalities, which was 11.63% of total vehicle fatalities, over a 5-year span. That was the 8th-highest rate in the nation.

QuoteWizard analyzed NHTSA fatality data to find which states had the highest rate of distracted driving fatalities. They took a total number of distracted driving fatalities in each state over the period of 2013 to 2017 and ranked states on the number of distracted driving car crashes as a percentage of total fatal car crashes.

Key findings, according to the study:

In Virginia, there has been an average of 120.2 distracted driving fatalities per year from 2013 to 2017. Compare that to West Virginia’s 12.8 per year.

In QuoteWizard’s 2018 annual report, Virginia ranked 14th-worst drivers (distracted driving numbers were a variable in the rankings).

Neighbors West Virginia had 64 distracted driving fatalities (3.39% of total vehicle fatalities) over a 5-year-span, which was the 10th-lowest rate in the nation.

Nationwide, in 2013, distracted driving fatalities accounted for 6.22% of all driving fatalities, and in 2017 that number was down to 5.3%.

Nationwide there were 15,546 fatal distracted driving fatalities from 2013 to 2017.

Here are the most distracted driving states, according to the study:

Rank State Distracted fatalities Total fatalities % Distracted fatality 1 New Mexico 604 2287 26.41 2 New Jersey 750 3973 18.87 3 Washington 626 3566 17.55 4 Kentucky 842 5088 16.54 5 Hawaii 105 672 15.62 6 Kansas 408 2627 15.53 7 Louisiana 664 5037 13.18 8 Virginia 601 5166 11.63 9 Maryland 403 3554 11.33 10 Idaho 147 1431 10.27

You can find the full report and list of state rankings at this link.