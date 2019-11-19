Virginia Beach City Council to vote Tuesday on plan for Dome Site project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – You’re not going to see a lot of people at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this time of year – but a project aiming to change that could take a big step forward on Tuesday.

At its 6 p.m. meeting, the Virginia Beach City Council is expected to vote on a deal to build a massive entertainment complex worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

It was more than two years ago when the news broke that music superstar and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams was part of an effort to build up what’s known as the old Dome site.

Tuesday’s vote will be on whether to enter into a binding agreement with Venture Realty Group to develop the site. City leaders approved a non-binding term sheet earlier this year.

The development, called Atlantic Park, would take up about ten acres between 18th and 20th streets – centered around an artificial surf park.

There would also be an entertainment venue for 3,500 people, apartments and condos, restaurants and space for stores.

The goal is to make the Oceanfront a year-round destination.

At a public hearing for the project last week, Pharrell appeared in person in support of the project, saying, “There is an artistic element to it as well, and when you think about it, bringing things like this into a community, inspires other people to think, ok, maybe we can step it up.”

Pharrell said this project could build off the momentum of last year’s Something in the Water music festival, which he also brought here.

The project is projected to cost more than $325 million.

The developer, Venture Realty Group, Williams and other private partners will pay $230 million for the retail, residential, commercial office, and surf park. The city will pay $95 million for public parking, streetscapes and the entertainment venue.

The city says money will be coming from tourism-related taxes, not from the General Fund. The project also calls for incentives based on the project’s performance, as well as the use of a complex bond mechanism.

If council votes to move forward with this binding agreement, it could still be a couple years before construction on the project begins.

