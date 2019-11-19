U.S. Marshals need help locating man wanted after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – U.S. Marshals are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Schuyler Omar Hardy.

Hardy is wanted for a shooting that occurred on November 6, 2019 in Norfolk.

After the shooting, Hardy fled the scene, and the victim was transported to the hospital.

Hardy has numerous warrants out of Norfolk which include: Felonious Assault, Use or Display Firearm in Commission of Felony, Possess, Transport Firearms by Convicted Felons, and several drug charges.

Anyone with information can call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.

The U.S. Marshals recently launched a new mobile and web-based app that allows the public to anonymously report information they believe will help authorities track down and arrest wanted fugitives. The new USMS Tips app can be downloaded from a mobile provider’s marketplace or accessed online at this link.

There are no further details at this time.

