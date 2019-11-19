× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Gloomy today, more sunshine and a warm up ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine and 60s ahead… Yet another gloomy start to the day. Expect cloudy skies with drizzle and areas of fog this morning. Temperatures will start in the 40s and warm to the mid 50s this afternoon. Some sunshine could sneak in this afternoon but expect more clouds than sun today. Rain chances will be slim and wind will be light.

Clouds will clear out through the day Wednesday as winds pick up, NW 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph. Highs will return to the mid 50s tomorrow and Thursday. We will warm to the mid 60s on Friday, the warmest day of the week.

We are tracking rain for the weekend. Showers will move in Friday night with a cold front. An area of low pressure will bring in another round of rain Saturday to early Sunday. Highs will cool back to the mid 50s this weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/NW 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 19th

2003 Heavy Rain: 1.93″ Salisbury, 1.52″ Richmond

Tropical Update

We area watching a broad area of low pressure centered about 200 miles ENE of the northern Leeward Islands. Additional development is expected, and a tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form while the system moves NW and then north over the open Atlantic during the next day or two. The low is forecast to interact with a frontal system by midweek and further development is unlikely after that time.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.