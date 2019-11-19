Tropical Storm Sebastien forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Sebastien has formed in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm was located around 275 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands with winds of 45 mph and moving NNW at 8 mph, as of Tuesday morning.

Sebastien is moving towards the north-northwest and is not expected to be any threat to land.

The storm is likely to be short-lived as it gets absorbed by an approaching cold front over the next couple of days.

A turn to the north is expected on Wednesday followed by a turn to the NE and an increase in forward speed Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Some slight strengthening is possible over the next day or so. Sebastien is expected to become absorbed by a cold front in a couple of days.