Police presence increased at Newport News school after social media threat made

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – More police have been placed at Warwick High School in Newport News after a social media threat was made, according to officials of Newport News Schools.

The threat was reportedly made on Instagram, but it is not known who made remarks on the social media medium, including if it was a student or not.

The Newport News Police Department is still investigating the situation, and more information will be released as we follow this story.

Warwick High School is located at 51 Copeland Lane and has been a part of Newport News’s school system since 1948. It currently serves around 1,500 students for grades 9th-12th.

