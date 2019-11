CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. – The light in the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse has stopped rotating, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said Tuesday.

According to OBXToday.com, this is the third time this year the beacon has gotten stuck.

The lighthouse is the tallest brick lighthouse in North America, the National Park Service says.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the U.S. Coast Guard has been notified of the problem and is planning to dispatch a technician to fix the issue.