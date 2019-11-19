Jeff-ective line of questioning? Wink goes 1-on-1 with ODU’s Jeff Jones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Fresh off winning the 500th game of his career, Old Dominion head men's basketball coach Jeff Jones chats 1-on-1 with News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler.

Among the topics discussed: two things Jones does not wear. Also, the reigning Conference USA Coach of the Year dishes on how he spends his free time and how he broke his hand during the 1994-95 season as UVA's head men's basketball coach.

Jones and the Monarchs host James Madison Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast LIVE on WGNT in Hampton Roads.

The ODU bench boss, along with his entire staff, will be sporting facial hair for the game. The Monarchs are raising money and awareness for the Grow & Give program, a fundraiser for Zero Prostate Cancer. Funds raised by the team will fund cancer research, patient programs and awareness outreach. Jones is a prostate cancer survivor.