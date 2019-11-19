× First Warning Forecast: After days and days of clouds, sunshine will break out for Wednesday

Skies will remain overcast this evening and overnight. Temperatures will dip into the low 40s. Some patchy fog is possible.

High pressure will take control of our weather on Wednesday. We will finally see some sunshine! Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Very similar temperatures on Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. Friday will be the mildest day of the week with highs in the low and mid 60s. Clouds will increase throughout the day as a cold front approaches.

We are tracking rain for the weekend. Showers will move in Friday night with a cold front. An area of low pressure will bring in another round of rain Saturday to early Sunday. Highs will cool back to the mid 50s this weekend. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend, with rain mainly in the morning. We’ll dry out to start the work week with clear to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s.

Tropical Update

Sebastien is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph. A turn to the north is expected on Wednesday followed by a turn to the northeast with an increase in forward speed Wednesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Sebastien is expected to become an extratropical cyclone in a couple of days and will then be absorbed by a cold front late this week.

