RICHMOND, Va. – ‘Baby Shark live’ is coming to Virginia! It’s making a splash into Richmond at the Altria Theater in May 2020.

‘Baby Shark Live’ will be at the Altria Theater on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 3 p.m.

The popular toddler anthem is going on a North American tour called ‘Baby Shark Live’. The tour stops in 70 cities next spring!

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. at the Altria Theater Box Office, online at this link, and by phone charge at 800-512-ETIX (3849). Ticket price starts at $34.50 with additional fees.