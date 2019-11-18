Witnesses say they saw Norfolk school bus swipe car, drive off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - It’s news no one wants to hear.

“'I’m so sorry you’re waking up to this about 6:25 a.m. Monday morning,'” said Damion Saunders.

Saunders read a note that was left on the window of his car that’s parked off Maury Avenue.

“'We witnessed a Norfolk Public Schools school bus hit your car and drove off,'” he continued to read.

We talked to the woman who witnessed the aftermath of the hit-and-run.

“It turned and we heard a 'crunch' and we looked over and saw the side view mirror in the middle of the road, and the bus just kept going.”

She is one of three people who heard the "crunch."

“There was another guy walking his dog behind me over there and there was another girl walking her dog over there, so none of us saw it but we heard it,” she adds.

So, she walked across Colley Avenue to pick up the side view mirror that was lying in the middle of the street - and that’s when she noticed a huge dent was left above the driver's side tire.

When News 3 asked the witness to describe the kind of bus she saw, she said, “like a yellow school bus.”

Saunders says, “Just to know that they drove off is just disappointing.”

He says he just bought this car three months ago.

News 3 reached out to police and Norfolk Public Schools to find out if one of their buses was involved in this hit-and-run. Leaders say, "The transportation staff will be investigating the incident to ascertain if indeed an NPS school bus was involved."

Tonight, was Saunders’s first time meeting the woman who decided to take action and call the police as soon as it happened.

He hopes whoever did this will own up to this.

“I’m hoping that someone at least calls and apologizes and gets it fixed. This is my car; I just bought it. It’s the way I go to school.”