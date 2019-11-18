Virginia Zoo announces ‘Pancake, Paws & Santa Claws’ for December 7

NORFOLK, Va. – Santa is making a special stop at the Virginia Zoo for Pancakes, Paws and Santa Claws on Saturday, December 7 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.!

Along with eating breakfast with Santa under a heated pavilion, guests can meet animal ambassadors, make crafts and take home a lasting memento of themselves with Saint Nick.

Enjoy wholesome breakfast fare including scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, sausage, bacon, coffee, juice and milk, and freshly made pancakes with a selection of toppings. Gluten free options are also available upon request.

Don’t forget to revel in all-day Zoo admission after the event. Bring your jackets, hats and scarves and see some of our animals embrace the cooler temperatures outside, or warm up to our cold-blooded friends inside the World of Reptiles. It’s the most wonderful time of the year to see the animals at the Zoo.

Zoo Member tickets are $20 for adults and children. Non-member tickets cost $25 for adults and children. Children under 5 have $5 admission. Children’s tickets include a photo with Santa.

Tickets may be bought in person in the Zoo’s Membership Office and online at this link.

