Terror of T-Rexes go for Guinness World Record attempt at Virginia park

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) – After more than 19,000 runners converged on Richmond for the Anthem Richmond Marathon Saturday, folks donned T-Rex costumes trying to break a Guinness World Record at Dorey Park in Henrico County Sunday afternoon.

The Richmond Road Runners Club hosted the event where participants donned inflatable T-Rex and T-Rex Jr. costumes for the second Richmond T. Rex Run.

Chris Mason, the social media liaison for the Richmond Road Runners Club, said the everyone was excited for the event's return.

“When you hear about T-Rexes, you think about running around a park, and that excites people is what I think makes Richmond, Richmond,” Mason said. “So it’s good to see and feel this energy.”

The herd or terror (the technical term for a group of T-Rexes) galloped along the four tenths of a mile course, which organizers said was "quite daunting" for people in inflatable costumes.

Mason said the group hoped to break the Guinness World Record for the most T-Rexes in one place.

“So if we can get to 244 Richmond will have the record," Mason said.

Eleven-year-old Aidyn Kiku acknowledged running in the costume was a bit of a challenge.

"Well at first, since there was a lot of people, you would you had to walk, but I went around the edge a little and I just started running,” Kiku said.

Michael Bickett said he had a blast at the event.

“It’s weird to build a community around an inflatable dinosaur costume, but I'm in,” Michael Bickett laughed. “That says how weird Richmond is -- and honestly let's keep it weird. How can you not have fun dressed in a dinosaur costume?”

While the group fell short of the current Guinness World Record with 175 people in inflatable T-Rex costumes, organizers vowedto beat that record at next year's event.

The event also supported a good cause by collecting shoes for the local non-profit Shood.