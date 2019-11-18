Portsmouth officials to announce casino partnership

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – On Monday morning, a casino partnership will be announced by the City of Portsmouth, according to city officials.

The partnership will be announced at 10 a.m. at the City Council Chamber at 801 Crawford Street following a city council work session.

Details of the announcement are not known yet, but it will involve the City of Portsmouth, Portsmouth City Council, Portsmouth Economic Development

Authority (EDA), city staff, community leaders and citizens.

The city has been looking to put a casino in the city, and recently expressed wanting it built in the Victory Village area off of I-264 near Victory Boulevard.

“Two casinos are feasible in Hampton Roads, that given the site – the Portsmouth site is awesome,” Mayor John Rowe explained. “That 60% of the revenue that would be generated by casinos in Hampton Roads would come from the Portsmouth site.”

The City of Norfolk also has plans to put a casino in Downtown Norfolk.

Mayor Rowe said the project has a long way to go, including potential legislation in the general assembly.

It would be 2024 before they could operate the proposed project.

