Police: Man arrested after reportedly trespassing on Spirit of Norfolk

Posted 11:35 am, November 18, 2019, by

Spirit of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Police arrested a man who they say was trespassing on the Spirit of Norfolk Friday.

Around 6:30 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Waterside Drive, Spirit of Norfolk, for a suspicious situation.

The caller stated that a person was trespassing on the ship and breaking items on the top deck.

When police arrived, they found 27-year-old Conor Bowman, of Liverpool, on the top deck of the ship. He was taken into custody without incident.

Bowman was arrested and charged with felony destruction of property and misdemeanor trespassing.

Google Map for coordinates 36.845154 by -76.292245.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.