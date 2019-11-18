Police investigating after woman shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a woman was shot on Sunday.

At 10:17 p.m., officials received a call of a shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Maple Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, an adult female suffering from what is believed to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was transported by medics to a local hospital for further treatment, reports say.

The only suspect description is two unknown males and the investigation is ongoing.

There are no further details at this time.

