NORFOLK, Va. – A person was seriously injured and a dog has died due to a fire at a home in Norfolk, according to city officials.

The fire was at a home in the 1400 block of Morris Crescent and happened around 2 a.m. on Monday.

Officials have said the resident that was seriously injured has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

The dog died from smoke inhalation.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.