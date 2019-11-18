Newport News Police investigating shooting that left man injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1000 block of 23rd Street left a man injured Monday afternoon.

The call came in at 4:22 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and met with the 24-year-old man who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

There is no further information.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

