Newport News Police investigating shooting that left man injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1000 block of 23rd Street left a man injured Monday afternoon.
The call came in at 4:22 p.m.
Officers arrived at the scene and met with the 24-year-old man who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper body.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
The investigation remains ongoing.
There is no further information.
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).
36.984007 -76.410634