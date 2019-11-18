× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Another day of clouds, rain, and flooding

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Coastal Flood Advisory for most of Coastal Virginia and the Outer Banks. “Minor” level flooding is expected during times of high tide (midday near the coast to mid-afternoon inland).

Another messy day… We will see cloudy skies again today with rain, wind, and flooding. Watch out for light rain and drizzle for your morning drive. A bigger chance for rain will move in later this afternoon to evening. Today’s rain will be more annoying than substantial, with rainfall totals only near 0.1” or less. It will still be windy this morning (10-20 mph) but winds will back down through the day. Highs today will return to near 50, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will warm to the mid 50s tomorrow. We will see a mix of clouds with slim rain chances and light winds. Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We will warm to the 60s for the end of the work week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle, Showers, Breezy. Highs near 50. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 18th

1902 Heavy Rain: 2.76″ Salisbury

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure located about 450 miles ENE of the Leeward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms with winds of around 30 mph. Some gradual development of this system is expected, and a tropical or subtropical depression could form during the next couple of days while it moves NW and then north over the open Atlantic. After that time, upper-level winds are expected to become less conducive and the disturbance is forecast to merge with a frontal system after midweek, so additional development is not expected.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

