Martin Lawrence comedy tour comes to Norfolk in February

NORFOLK, Va. – Martin Lawrence is coming to town for “The Lit AF Tour 2020.”

The tour has 25+ dates and will be at the Scope Arena on February 1, 2020.

“Martin has proven to be a real touring force over the last years selling out marquee arenas across the country. His enduring film and TV resume is timeless and it has been such a pleasure and honor to work with one of the most legendary comedy forces in the business,” says Jesse Stoll, Senior Talent Buyer for AEG Presents. “Following on the heels of Bad Boys III, he is bringing some of his biggest and baddest friends on the road continuing the LIT AF brand and bracing the world for a killer comedy explosion!”

The tour will kick off on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Washington D.C., and conclude on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

