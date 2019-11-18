Man wanted for hit and run, other charges in James City County

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Police are looking for a man wanted for reckless driving, driving after forfeiture of license and felony hit and run.

His name is Miroslaw Zygmunt Pers and police said his last known address is on Waller Mill Road, York County.

Pers’ is six feet tall and weights about 185 pounds. There are three outstanding warrants for Pers, police said.

If you have any information that might help police locate Pers, please call James City County Police Department at 757-253-1800 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

You may also submit tips at P3tips.com.