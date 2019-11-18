× MacArthur Center to offer pet photos with Santa!

NORFOLK, Va. – The MacArthur Center is inviting your four-legged pals to the mall for photos with Santa!

The event will be held on December 1 and 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dogs and cats are all welcome to attend with their owners. Early registration begins at 5:30 p.m. on Level One at the N1 Entrance near Kay Jewelers.

Humans are welcome to join their furry friend in the photos! There are several Santa photo packages available for purchase.

This even is sponsored by Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center.

