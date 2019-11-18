How winter affects senior citizens on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As winter sets in, many seniors are more reluctant to leave their homes, which creates an array of problems that can have have an effect on their overall health and well-being. We talk to  Elaine Pridgen from the Arbors at Port Warwick about how a senior lifestyle community can make the winter months a little easier for those who live there.

Plus, Chef David Jones from the Arbors at Port Warwick shows us how to make his New England Seafood Chowder.

