How winter affects senior citizens on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As winter sets in, many seniors are more reluctant to leave their homes, which creates an array of problems that can have have an effect on their overall health and well-being. We talk to Elaine Pridgen from the Arbors at Port Warwick about how a senior lifestyle community can make the winter months a little easier for those who live there.

Plus, Chef David Jones from the Arbors at Port Warwick shows us how to make his New England Seafood Chowder.

Presented by

Virginia Health Services, Inc.

VAHS.com

The Arbors at Port Warwick

www.thearborsatportwarwick.com