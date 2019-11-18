× First Warning Forecast: Morning fog, mostly cloudy with low rain chances

Patchy fog and mist overnight. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Conditions are looking mostly dry on Tuesday, but expect more clouds than sunshine. It will be milder with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Some nuisance tidal flooding is possible at high tide. High tide at Sewells Point is at 2 PM.

High pressure will take control of our weather by midweek. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid and upper 50s. Very similar temperatures on Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest both Thursday and Friday. Friday will be the mildest day of the week with highs in the low and mid 60s. Clouds will increase throughout the day as a cold front approaches. A slight chance for showers overnight and into Saturday. It will be cooler with highs in the low 50s. Sunday is looking a little unsettled, but milder with highs in the low 50s.

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure located about 250 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands has become better defined during the past several hours. The associated shower and thunderstorm activity is also beginning to show signs of organization. Additional development is possible and a tropical or subtropical depression could form during the next day or two while it moves northwestward and then northward over the open Atlantic. The low is forecast to interact with a frontal system by midweek and further development is unlikely after that time. For more information, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

