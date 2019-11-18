Bridge collapse in France leaves one dead and several injured

One person was killed and several were injured after a bridge collapsed in southwest France on Monday, according to the Haut-Garonne fire brigade.

A 15-year-old girl died after the bridge leading to the small town of Mirepoix-sur-Tarn collapsed at 8 a.m. local time, Toulouse prosecutor Karline Bouisset said. The girl’s mother was rescued by witnesses at the scene.

Three vehicles were caught in the bridge collapse, according to the prosecutor. An investigation has been opened into the cause of the bridge collapse.