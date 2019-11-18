Act 3 Podcast: The Mandalorian, Disney Plus and Sonic the Hedgehog

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

Chandler has been stricken down with some kind of illness that has robbed him of his voice, so joining us this week is comedian Forrest Deal. We’re talking about the launch of Disney Plus. There were a few hiccups on day 1 but so far we are pretty impressed. We’re also discussing the first two episodes of the Mandalorian. But don’t worry, it isn’t all Disney. we’re also talking about the new Sonic the Hedgehog featured the designed character, and some Netflix news.

Time Codes

Act One: News

-01:20 – Disney+ Launches, Faces Issues On Day 1

-10:25 – “Sonic The Hedgehog” Trailer Reveals Redesigned Lead Character

-14:25 – “Beverly Hills Cop” Sequel To Land At Netflix

Act Two: What We’re Watching

-17:55 – Steven: “Encore” On Disney+

-25:00 – Russian Slapping Competitions

Act Three: “The Mandalorian” Chapters 1&2 Review/Discussion

-28:20 – Non Spoilers

-40:20 – SPOILERS