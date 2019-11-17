UVA men’s basketball improves to 3-and-0, beats Columbia 60-42

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VirginiaSports.com) – Virginia (3-0) opened the game on a 10-0 run and never trailed to earn a 60-42 win over Columbia (1-3) on Saturday (Nov. 16) in John Paul Jones Arena.

Three Cavaliers finished the game in double figures, led by Jay Huff (Durham, N.C.) and Mamadi Diakite (Conarky, Guinea, Africa) with 13 points apiece. Huff also matched a career high with five blocks and pulled down six rebounds. Kihei Clark (Woodland Hills, Calif.) added 10 points and a game-high five assists.

Nine different Cavaliers scored, including Francisco Caffaro (Santa Fe, Argentina) who made his Virginia debut. UVA shot 41 percent from the floor and held Columbia to just 29 percent shooting. The Cavaliers held a 30-16 advantage in the paint and outscored the Lions 20-8 off the bench.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tomas Woldetensae(Bologna, Italy) hit a three pointer to open the game as Virginia scored the first 10 points. Columbia closed within 12-7 before a 10-3 Cavalier run, capped by a Clark three, push Virginia’s lead to 22-10. The Cavaliers shot 46 percent in the first half to lead 31-17 at the break.

Virginia used a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 55-29 advantage with 7:44 to play, and held Columbia without a point for 5:26 during the run.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO

Huff scored 13 points and matched a career high with five blocks. He added six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 19:40 of action.

NOTES

• The Cavaliers have limited their first three opponents to fewer than 50 points for the first time in the shot clock era and first since the 1948-49 season

• UVA had a season-high nine blocked shots

• The Cavaliers held Columbia to 17 points in the first half, marking a season low for a Virginia foe

• Huff matched a career high with five blocks, tying the JPJ record

• Huff has a career-best, three-game double figure scoring streak

•Kody Stattmann had a career-high three blocked shots

•Caffaro (3 points) made his collegiate debut

QUOTES

On Jay Huff’s post development:

“He has very good touch and skill and I’m glad he stepped out and hit that three, but sometimes you have to take what the defense gives you. When there’s guys that are smaller than him or he can get position, he can play over the top. It’s important this year to have the ability to get some inside-outside action. He blocked some shots and showed both ways that he’s good with his footwork and we’ll continue to work on that, but he’s continued to add to that by getting stronger and all of that is starting to show.”

UP NEXT

Virginia hosts Vermont on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.