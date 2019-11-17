Seven from Sunday | NFL week 11

NEW YORK (NFL Communications) – Courtesy of NFL Communications, here’s a look at seven statistical highlights from games played at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 17, the 11th week of the 2019 season.

The BALTIMORE RAVENS rushed for 263 yards in their 41-7 win over Houston in Week 11.

Baltimore, with 2,038 rushing yards through its first 10 games of the season, is the seventh team since 1970 and first since the 1978 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2,029 rushing yards) with at least 2,000 rushing yards in its first 10 games of a season. The Ravens’ 2,038 rushing yards are the fifth-most through a team’s first 10 games of a season since 1970.

Quarterback LAMAR JACKSON, who had 86 rushing yards, has recorded at least 60 rushing yards in seven consecutive games, surpassing MICHAEL VICK (six games in 2004) for the longest such streak by a quarterback in league annals. Jackson has 1,483 career rushing yards, surpassing CAM NEWTON (1,447) for the most by a quarterback in his first two seasons in NFL history.

Houston wide receiver DEANDRE HOPKINS had seven receptions, including the 600th of his career, in Week 11. At 27 years and 164 days old, Hopkins is the second-youngest player in league annals to reach 600 career receptions, trailing only LARRY FITZGERALD (27 years and 110 days old).

The MINNESOTA VIKINGS overcame a 20-0 halftime deficit to defeat Denver, 27-23, in Week 11. The Vikings are the first team in the regular season since the SAN DIEGO CHARGERS (vs. San Francisco on December 20, 2014), who trailed 35-7 at halftime and won 38-35 in overtime, to overcome a halftime deficit of at least 20 points and win.

Dallas quarterback DAK PRESCOTT passed for 444 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions for a 116.6 rating in the Cowboys’ 35-27 win at Detroit.

Prescott has four games with at least 375 passing yards and two touchdown passes in 2019, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer JOE MONTANA (four games in 1990) for the most such games through their team’s first 10 games of a season in NFL history. Only PEYTON MANNING, who had six games with at least 375 passing yards and two touchdown passes in 2013, had more in a full season.

Atlanta quarterback MATT RYAN passed for 311 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions for a 111.1 rating in the Falcons’ 29-3 win at Carolina.

Ryan, currently in his 12th season, has 60 career games with at least 300 passing yards and joins DREW BREES (67 games) as the only quarterbacks with at least 60 such games in their first 12 seasons in NFL history.

Ryan has 49,383 career passing yards and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer WARREN MOON (49,325 passing yards) for the 10th-most passing yards in NFL history.

Carolina running back CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY recorded 191 scrimmage yards (121 receiving, 70 rushing) along with 11 receptions in Week 11. McCaffrey has seven career games with at least 10 catches, surpassing LARRY CENTERS (six) and Pro Football Hall of Famer LADAINIAN TOMLINSON (six) for the most by a running back in NFL history.

Since entering the NFL in 2017, McCaffrey has 12 career games with at least 50 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards, tied with HERSCHEL WALKER (12 games) for the most such games by a player in his first three seasons in NFL history.

McCaffrey, who has 1,576 scrimmage yards and 14 scrimmage touchdowns in 2019, is the fifth player in NFL history with at least 1,500 scrimmage yards and 14 scrimmage touchdowns in his team’s first 10 games of a season, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers ERIC DICKERSON (1983), O.J. SIMPSON (1975) and EMMITT SMITH (1995) as well as AHMAN GREEN (2003).

Buffalo quarterback JOSH ALLEN passed for 256 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions for a 117.7 rating and added 56 rushing yards with a touchdown in the Bills’ 37-20 win over Miami.

Allen, who has 13 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in 2019, joined CAM NEWTON (2011-12) as the only players with at least 10 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons in NFL history.

Allen recorded his 15th career rushing touchdown in his 22nd career game, the second-fewest games to reach 15 career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history. Only CAM NEWTON (18 games) reached 15 career rushing touchdowns in fewer games among quarterbacks.

Miami kick returner JAKEEM GRANT, in his fourth NFL season, had a 101-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in Week 11, his second career kick-return touchdown of at least 100 yards.

Grant, who also has two career punt-return touchdowns of at least 70 yards, is the fourth player in NFL history with at least two kick-return touchdowns of 100 yards and two punt-return touchdowns of 70 yards in his first four seasons, joining TED GINN (2007-10), TRINDON HOLLIDAY (2011-14) and Pro Football Hall of Famer OLLIE MATSON (1952, 1954-56).

New Orleans wide receiver MICHAEL THOMAS had eight receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Saints’ 34-17 win at Tampa Bay. Thomas has 94 receptions in 2019 and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer MARVIN HARRISON (89 receptions in 2002) and JULIO JONES (89 in 2015) for the most by a player in his team’s first 10 games of a season in NFL history.

Thomas, who has the most receptions (415) by a player in his first four seasons in league annals, is the first player in NFL history with at least 90 receptions in each of his first four seasons.

New York Jets safety JAMAL ADAMS had three sacks in the team’s 34-17 win at Washington.

Adams, who had two sacks in Week 10, is the third defensive back to record at least two sacks in consecutive weeks since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, joining AARON BEASLEY (Weeks 5-6 in 2000) and CARNELL LAKE (Weeks 14-15 in 1997).

Adams’ five sacks over a two-week span are tied with CARNELL LAKE (five sacks in Weeks 14-15 in 1997) for the most by a defensive back over a two-game span since 1982.​